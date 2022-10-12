Russia's NZ embassy mocks latest Government sanctions

Russia's New Zealand embassy has mocked the latest Government sanctions announced against the nation yesterday.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor say the measures are a "tangible way to express Aotearoa New Zealand's condemnation of Russia's invasion, and its recent attempts to illegally annex regions of Ukraine".

Bans on exports and imports of luxury goods like New Zealand wine and seafood and Russian vodka and caviar, as well as "strategically important" products like oil, gas and related production equipment were among the new measures.

Today, Russia's NZ embassy posted on Twitter mocking the bans.

"NZ banned imports of Russian vodka and caviar. What's next? Matryoshkas, balalaikas and shapka-ushankas?" It posted with an image of a Russian doll.

Matryoshkas are Russian dolls, balalaikas are stringed guitar-like instruments and shapka-ushankas are Russian fur caps.

However, most of the responses to the post have been less than supportive.

"Ban Russian Embassy," one person simply replied.

"We do not need ANYTHING from you. You have NOTHING to offer for us. When will you understand?" another reads.

"Buying that stuff funds the rockets and bombs that kill Ukrainian kids, so ya, ban it all," another user replied.

Bans have already seen a big drop in trade with Russia according to the Government.

"Since the introduction of our trade measures in April, trade between Russia and Aotearoa New Zealand has already significantly reduced, with a 75% drop in imports," Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said.

"These additional measures will further reinforce our message to Russia that we will not fund or support the Russian war machine."

In total, 102 Russian oligarchs have also now been sanctioned by the New Zealand Government.