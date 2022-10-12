No public holiday in NZ for King Charles' coronation

There won't be a public holiday in New Zealand for the coronation of King Charles III next year.

The news comes as it was today confirmed that the new King will be crowned on May 6.

New Zealand had a public holiday on the day it officially commemorated the death of Queen Elizabeth, but a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office said there wouldn't be another one for King Charles.

Royal family releases new image of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

"New Zealand will look at how we can appropriately celebrate the coronation of King Charles next year now the date has been confirmed," the spokesperson said.

"We won’t be making the coronation a public holiday in New Zealand.

"May 6 falls on a Sunday our time, which means there’s an opportunity for many people to watch the coronation and mark this special occasion in other ways too if they wish to."