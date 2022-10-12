No public holiday in NZ for King Charles' coronation

Source: 1News

There won't be a public holiday in New Zealand for the coronation of King Charles III next year.

The news comes as it was today confirmed that the new King will be crowned on May 6.

New Zealand had a public holiday on the day it officially commemorated the death of Queen Elizabeth, but a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office said there wouldn't be another one for King Charles.

Royal family releases new image of King Charles III.

Royal family releases new image of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

"New Zealand will look at how we can appropriately celebrate the coronation of King Charles next year now the date has been confirmed," the spokesperson said.

Read More

"We won’t be making the coronation a public holiday in New Zealand.

"May 6 falls on a Sunday our time, which means there’s an opportunity for many people to watch the coronation and mark this special occasion in other ways too if they wish to."

New ZealandRoyaltyUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Kamahl Santamaria apologises for 'flirtatious' workplace behaviour

2

Auckland suburb named one of world's 'coolest'

3

Police release image of woman after Wairarapa fires

4

NIWA and MetService release tropical cyclone outlook

5

Police locate woman sought over Wairarapa fires

Latest Stories

Blink-182 to play two NZ shows as part of world tour

Home detention for rapist 'risks undermining rule of law' - appeal

More woes for Auckland rail commuters as ground moves near track

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco pregnant with first child

No public holiday in NZ for King Charles' coronation

Related Stories

Photo of the Queen's 'much-loved and cared for' pony released

Guest list, duration of King Charles' coronation to be trimmed

Prince and Princess of Wales thank people of Northern Ireland

King Charles' coronation date reportedly set