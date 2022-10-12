New video of attempted Christchurch kidnapping accused released

Police released new video today of the man accused of two attempted Christchurch kidnappings last week.

According to police, the two attempts happened in Fendalton last Monday.

"Around 6.20am on Monday, October 3, an unknown man approached a woman jogging on Kotare Street," police said.

"Police understand the same man approached another woman on Fendalton Road at 6.55am at the intersection of Clyde and Fendalton."

Today clearer CCTV footage of the man wanted over the incidents was released.

It shows the man walking on Middleton Road, near the intersection of Suva Street, at 5am that same day.

Police have previously released dashcam footage and a CCTV image of the man.

"Witnesses have described the offender as wearing a dark sleeveless vest over a dark t-shirt.

"The vest features a logo on the right side of the chest and the t-shirt has a large logo on each sleeve.

"The man is described as being of medium-build, approximately 176cm to 179cm tall (5'8"-5'9"), with short black hair and a short beard. He is believed to be between 25 and 33 years old."

Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact police.