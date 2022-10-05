Video shows man accused of attempted Christchurch kidnapping

Police have released video of a man believed to be involved in an attempted kidnapping in Christchurch.

The man allegedly approached a female jogger on Kotare St, Fendalton around 6:20am on Monday this week, before turning his attention to a driver who tried to help.

"The unknown man who approached her has attempted to drag her away, however he fled after a passing motorist intervened," police said in a statement today.

"The man is described as being possibly of Indian descent, medium build, approximately 176cm-179cm tall (5'8" - 5'9"), with short black hair and a short beard.

"He is believed to be between 25 and 33-years-old and was wearing a dark-coloured vest (black or grey) and dark-coloured track pants.

"One trouser leg was rolled up toward the knee."

Police released dashcam footage from the motorist who intervened which shows a man approaching the vehicle before it drives away.

"Police would like to speak with anyone who recognises this man, or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the offence taking place."

