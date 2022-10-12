Microplastics discovered in human breast milk raises alarm

Microplastics have been detected in human breast milk for the first time, a new study has found.

Close up side shot of microplastics. (Source: istock.com)

The study, first published in the journal Polymers in June by Italian researchers, analysed breast milk samples from 34 new mothers a week after they had given birth.

Of these 34 samples, microplastics were detected in 26 of them.

The researchers said the discovery of the particles "represents great concern since it impacts the extremely vulnerable population of infants."

"The chemicals possibly contained in foods, beverages, and personal care products consumed by breastfeeding mothers may be transferred to the offspring, potentially exerting a toxic effect," they said.

The researchers concluded that human exposure to microplastics was "inevitable" and therefore it was "impossible to isolate" the source of the particles.

They called for further research to determine the impacts of microplastics on humans, particularly infants.

Greenpeace Aotearoa said the findings highlighted the need for a "strong Global Plastic Treaty" and urged the Government to advocate for one.

"Plastic pollution is everywhere - in the oceans, in the air we breathe and the food we eat, and even in our bodies," they said.

Microplastics are miniature plastics, generally smaller than 5mm.

They were first detected in human blood by Dutch scientists earlier this year.

A recent study also found three-quarters of commercially-caught fish in Southern New Zealand waters contained microplastics.