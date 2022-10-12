Kamahl Santamaria apologises for 'flirtatious' workplace behaviour

Former Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria today issued an apology for what he called his "flirtatious" behaviour and how it may have affected others, in the wake of his sudden departure from TVNZ.

Kamahl Santamaria. (Source: 1News)

Santamaria lasted just 32 days in the high-profile job before resigning after a claim of inappropriate behaviour.

He was off-air for more than a week without explanation before his sudden departure.

Some former female colleagues at his previous workplace, Al Jazeera, subsequently claimed the presenter had made inappropriate and uncomfortable comments during his time there.

Today, Santamaria posted a statement to his website which includes an apology: "As I am now finally speaking publicly, I want to apologise for any and all behaviour that may have made anyone feel uncomfortable at any time.

"It has been mortifying to discover that my actions have caused people to feel uncomfortable around me. It has never been my intention to make people feel that way, and I offer my sincerest apologies to them and anyone else affected by my behaviour.

"What I’ve come to understand is that what I previously considered to be flirtatious, over-friendly, ‘just a bit of banter’, or simply within the bounds of acceptable in the prevailing newsroom culture was, in fact, not. As a journalist, and a person, I should have done better. I should have been better."

Santamaria added the past few months have been "humbling".

"I’ve had to confront a lot of uncomfortable things about myself, and my family has been forced to look at me in a different light."

His statement also addresses there might be more allegations to come from his time at Al Jazeera.

TVNZ head of news Paul Yurisich (Source: 1News)

TVNZ launched a review into hiring practices in the wake of the scandal, which found its recruitment practices were not suited to key presenter roles.

Paul Yurisich resigned as TVNZ's head of news and current affairs following the review.

Santamaria moved to TVNZ from Al Jazeera, where he worked for 16 years.

He returned to New Zealand after 20 years overseas, having presented news and current affairs in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, the United States and Middle East.