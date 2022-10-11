Police release image of woman after Wairarapa fires

Police have released the image of a woman after a number of fires were lit in South Wairarapa this morning.

Police want to locate Maya Moore in relation to the fires. (Source: NZ Police)

According to police Maya Moore, 47, is often seen wearing an oil skin waistcoat and cowboy hat.

Police want to speak with her after suspicious fires at two rural properties on Wards Line.

A tractor helping with firefighting efforts in Morison Bush, South Wairarapa. (Source: 1News)

"Ms Moore is believed to have been in the area at around 4am today and may be able to assist police with our inquiries," police said in a statement.

"She may have been seen walking or hitch-hiking in the area this morning, or she may still be in the area.

"Residents of Morison Bush are asked to be alert and to check their properties, including outbuildings."

Police say she is around 185cm in height and of thin build.

"Police have concerns for the wellbeing of Ms Moore, and any sightings of her should be reported to police immediately.

"The public is advised not to approach her."

Police are also appealing for sightings of a white, 2003, Toyota Corolla sedan, registration BKZ826, over the past few days.

Moore is said to "have access" to the vehicle.

It comes as Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fires at 3.44am this morning and found multiple buildings ablaze at a rural property on Wards Line in Morison Bush, near Greytown.

A building smoking after multiple fires on Wards Line, Morison Bush. (Source: 1News)

Emergency crews from across the region, including from as far as Palmerston North and Hutt, responded.

No injuries are reported and all people are accounted for.