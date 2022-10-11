Investigation after several buildings damaged by fire in Wairarapa

An investigation is underway after multiple fires damaged several buildings in South Wairarapa this morning.

A tractor helping with firefighting efforts in Morison Bush, South Wairarapa.

FENZ were called to the fires at 3.44am and found multiple buildings ablaze at a rural property on Wards Line in Morison Bush, near Greytown.

Emergency crews from across the region, including from as far as Palmerston North and Hutt, responded.

A building smoking after multiple fires on Wards Line, Morison Bush.

Police now say they will be examining the scene with FENZ and working to identify the cause of the fires.

"Police will be deployed in the area today engaging with our local community as part of the investigation," a police spokesperson said in a statement. "Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of Wards Line between 2am and 4am today."

FENZ were called to the fire at 3.44am this morning.

No injuries are reported and all people are accounted for.

