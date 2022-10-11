One dead, one hospitalised after fall from ute in Hawke's Bay

One person is dead and another was hospitalised with serious injuries after the pair reportedly fell from a ute in Waimārama, Hawke's Bay, last night.

Police were notified of the incident on Harper Rd about 7.50pm.

One person died at the scene and a second was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The serious crash unit attended and police are now investigating the incident.

"Police were working to speak with a number of people who were at the scene, as part of the ongoing investigation into what happened," a spokesperson said.