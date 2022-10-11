Ministry meets with Ashburton College over bullying

A Ministry of Education representative has met with the board of Ashburton College, as the school prepares for a review of its bullying policies and procedures.

Victims say their pleas for help were ignored (Source: 1News)

It follows a 1News investigation, which uncovered 16 allegations of bullying at the Mid-Canterbury high school over a period of eight years. The story included several harrowing recent claims of bullying from victims, including an account of a teenage girl who attempted suicide in August.

Multiple families have called for an investigation saying their children suffered from violence and torment, which continued for months, leading some victims to self-harm or develop suicidal ideation.

In response to questions from 1News, Ashburton College confirmed a review would formally begin next week as school resumes for Term 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, co-signed by principal Ross Preece and board presiding member Jen Muir, the college said it would be reviewing its policies and procedures “directly relevant to complaints”.

“Guidance has been, and is being, sought from the [New Zealand School Trustees Association] [regarding] our Complaints Policy and Procedures to evaluate whether they are fit for purpose,” it reads.

“A review of these will also include evaluation of how easy it is for parents and students to know how, and where, to address matters of concern as they arise.”

The statement also revealed a Christchurch Ministry of Education Branch representative had attended a meeting of the school’s board of trustees in late September.

READ MORE: School bullying victims say they were ignored by Ashburton College

The Ministry of Education’s Hautū Te Tai Runga (South Leader), Nancy Bell, confirmed the Ministry is working with the school board.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue to work with the College, other agencies and local stakeholders as they undertake a review of their current systems, policies and procedures to make sure they are fit-for-purpose and working effectively for everyone,” Bell said in a statement.

When asked whether she was confident that children were currently safe at the school, she said: “the college has made it their priority to have supports in place to make sure the safety and wellbeing of their students is at the centre of their response to the concerns raised”.

“The college has asked its community to contact them if they have any concerns.”

Bell added that the Ministry would always respond to concerns about safety and wellbeing raised with it directly.

“If any parent or caregiver has concerns about the safety of their child at school, they can contact us for support,” she said.

The review is expected to wrap up before the end of the year.