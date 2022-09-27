Calls for investigation into alleged Ashburton College bullying

Warning: This story contains content some readers may find distressing.

Multiple families are calling for an immediate investigation after 1News uncovered 16 allegations of bullying at Ashburton College in Mid Canterbury.

Victims say their pleas for help were ignored (Source: 1News)

In the first instalment of a three-part series, which will continue at 6pm tonight, more than a dozen families came forward claiming their children suffered violence, torment and threats on campus. Their claims range from 2014 to 2022, but more than half relate to the last two years.

Many families feel bullying has been allowed to run out of control at the school and accuse Ashburton College of failing to run basic investigations at times. Some want the school's principal Ross Preece to change his approach or resign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashburton College says it takes its responsibilities around the safety and wellbeing of its students seriously. They say they act on the advice of a number of agencies, including the police. The school says it's working "very hard" to address concerns appropriately.

Tonight the investigation will continue to highlight some of these bullying claims, and speak to an experienced researcher on bullying and aggression in New Zealand.

You can head here for the full, extended story.

Do you have a bullying story to share? Email Thomas.Mead@tvnz.co.nz