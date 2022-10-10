Who Wants To Be a Millionaire: Clarkson stunned as record broken

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson was left stunned as a 14-year record was broken in an episode which aired in the UK on Saturday night.

The fastest finger question record was smashed by contestant Michelle Brooks, as she beat out others to answer first and make it to the hot seat.

Brooks managed to correctly put a number of birds in order of weight from heaviest to lightest in just 0.74 seconds.

The choices were hummingbird, ostrich, blackbird and chicken.

Three people managed to get the correct order of ostrich, chicken, blackbird, hummingbird.

"I can't believe that, 0.74 seconds, that's less than a second. We've established that your fingers work very well, but what about this?" Clarkson said to Brooks as he pointed at his head.

"Hopefully the adrenaline will help, we'll see how we go," Brooks responded.

The previous fastest fingers UK record was 0.97 seconds achieved by Jonathan Pash in 2008.