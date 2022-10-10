Plumes of smoke, ash streaming from vent on White Island

Scientists have observed ash streaming from an active vent on Whakaari/White Island.

Active vents on Whakaari/White Island. (Source: GNS Science.)

The ash emissions - which are considered to be minor - were first spotted by scientists on 5 October when flying over the island.

The combination of gas, steam and ash has created large plumes of smoke which are thought to be at a temperature of around 165 degrees Celsius.

“Our North Rim web camera has captured views of the steam and gas emission and minor ash emission. Sometimes the ash emissions have obscured the camera, but rain can clear the view,” GNS said.

Data from gas observation flights measured a low discharge rate of sulphur dioxide.

The Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) remains at Level 2 and the aviation colour code remains at yellow.

“The Volcanic Alert Level reflects the current level of volcanic unrest or activity and is not a forecast of future activity,” Mazot said.

“While Volcanic Alert Level 2 is mostly associated with volcanic unrest hazards (including discharge of steam and hot volcanic gases, earthquakes, landslides, and hydrothermal activity), the potential for eruption hazards also exists and eruptions can still occur with little or no warning,”

GNS have said they will continue to fly around the volcano to ensure everything is safe and will be monitoring the volcanic activity through cameras on the island.