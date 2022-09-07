Whakaari alert level raised as GeoNet lose real-time data

Source: 1News

GeoNet has been forced to raise the volcanic alert level for Whakaari / White Island after losing access to all real-time data on the island.

22 people died following the Whakaari White Island volcano eruption on 9 December 2019.

22 people died following the Whakaari White Island volcano eruption on 9 December 2019. (Source: Getty)

Since the December 2019 eruption, the on-island network has not been serviced and power supplies, sensors and cameras have degraded or failed over time.

GeoNet have raised the volcanic alert level from 1 (minor volcanic unrest) to 2 (moderate to heightened unrest) as the lack of real-time data means they are not able to distinguish the two. They said it was not an indication of heightened volcanic activity.

The number of gas and observation flights to Whakaari / White Island will increase, while some intermittent webcam images will also provide information between flights.

GeoNet said its most recent flight on August 31 showed the level of activity at the island had remained low, with normal fumarole and gas emissions.

