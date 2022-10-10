More heavy rain, strong winds in store for South Island

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to return to parts of the South Island today, with watches and warnings issued.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass, the ranges of Westland south of Otira, and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

These areas can expect 100 to 140mm and 80 to 110mm of rain respectively.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

Along with the heavy rain, an orange strong wind warning has been issued for Fiordland and Canterbury High Country. Severe gales may gust 120 to 130km/h.

A strong wind watch is in place for Southland and Otago.

The national forecaster says the front affecting the south will become slow-moving over the North Island during tomorrow.

"A band of rain moves up and across the South Island today before weakening and lingering around the North Island later this week. The heaviest rainfall will be around the western South Island, but the eastern side of the ranges will experience some of the strongest winds today, especially through the Canterbury High Country," MetService meteorologist John Law explained.

Law said there is one upside of the strong northwesterlies - there will be much warmer temperatures.

Highs today are expected to reach 22C compared to just 9C last week.

"The top temperatures today for places like Christchurch will be like chalk and cheese compared to the cold of last week."