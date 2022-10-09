Firefighters continue to battle bushfire near Queenstown

Source: 1News

Firefighters have returned to battle a massive bushfire on the slopes of Mt Crichton today.

One of six helicopters working to contain the fire burning in steep terrain on Mt Crichton.

One of six helicopters working to contain the fire burning in steep terrain on Mt Crichton. (Source: Supplied / FENZ)

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said six helicopters and seven ground crews are on the scene today.

FENZ Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney said weather conditions had been favourable overnight, but winds are set to pick up throughout the day.

"Firefighting efforts are concentrating on containing the fire to the 25 Mile Creek catchment and creating a blacked out perimeter, to reduce the risk of a breakout later in the day," Mawhinney said.

Most of the damage has been on Mt Creighton Station with approximately 200 hectares of manuka and tussock grassland burnt.

Fire at Mt Crichton.

Fire at Mt Crichton. (Source: 1News)

"No structures have been affected but some fences have been burnt," Mawhinney said.

The fire has now been burning for more than 40 hours after it was first reported at 4.35pm on Friday afternoon.

