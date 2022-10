Fire and Emergency (FENZ) said eight helicopters and four ground crews are continuing to beat back a blaze at Mt Crichton, in the Queenstown area, after it was first reported yesterday afternoon.

Fire at Mt Crichton. (Source: 1News)

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire, burning in along Twelve Mile Creek, is now approximately 200 ha. The fire was first reported yesterday at 4.35pm.

The winds are pushing the fire up under Mt Crichton.

Locals affected by smoke and ashfall are being warned to stay indoors.