Taranaki Lotto player wins $200,000

Source: 1News

A Lotto Strike player from Ōpunake will be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in Saturday's draw.

Person buying a lotto ticket.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The winning ticket was sold at Four Square, Highway 45 in Ōpunake.

Powerball was not struck Saturday evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million.

The winning numbers are 04, 10, 12, 25, 31, 40, Bonus 36, Powerball 01.

The winning Strike numbers are 31, 12, 25, 04.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Four Square, Highway 45, can check their ticket in-store or through mylotto.co.nz.

New ZealandTaranaki

Popular Stories

1

Woodman leads Black Ferns' comeback on nervy first night against Australia

2

Black Ferns come back to cruise past Australia in World Cup opener

3

Auckland Transport chair quits after Brown wins Auckland mayoralty

4

Local elections: Who's in and who's out? Where to find results

5

Portrait of Angelina Jolie covered in bees wins award

Latest Stories

One person dead following Bay of Plenty crash

Mass stranding on Chatham Islands leaves 215 whales dead

Photo Gallery: Women's Rugby World Cup Day 1

Taranaki Lotto player wins $200,000

Woodman leads Black Ferns' comeback on nervy first night against Australia

Related Stories

Family in six-year battle to save home: 'It's unsellable'

Former Palmerston North post office set to become new hotel

Local councils criticised as pale, male and stale at hui

Good Sorts: The school bus driver affectionately known as Turbo