Taranaki Lotto player wins $200,000

A Lotto Strike player from Ōpunake will be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in Saturday's draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Four Square, Highway 45 in Ōpunake.

Powerball was not struck Saturday evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million.

The winning numbers are 04, 10, 12, 25, 31, 40, Bonus 36, Powerball 01.

The winning Strike numbers are 31, 12, 25, 04.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Four Square, Highway 45, can check their ticket in-store or through mylotto.co.nz.