Fire and Emergency say a bush fire in Kaipara Flats is continuing to spread hours after it was first reported.

Three helicopters and 11 fire trucks are battling to beat back the blaze a FENZ spokesperson said in a statement just before 2pm Saturday.

The fire was first reported at 10am.

The size of the blaze is estimated to be roughly between 2 to 3 acres and is continuing to grow due to the wind. FENZ said no people or buildings are at risk at this stage.