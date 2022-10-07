Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of cannabis

US President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of cannabis, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalising the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of colour.

US President Joe Biden. (Source: Associated Press)

Biden's move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state cannabis offences, which reflect the vast majority of cannabis possession cases.

Biden, in a statement, said the move reflects his position that "no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana".

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," he added. "It's time that we right these wrongs."

According to the White House, no one is currently in federal prison solely for "simple possession" of the drug, but the pardon could help thousands overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job.

"There are thousands of people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result," he said. "My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions."

Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. Hear from @POTUS on the three steps he is taking to right these wrongs. pic.twitter.com/IqOxHxjgue — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 6, 2022

The pardon does not cover convictions for possession of other drugs, or for charges relating to producing or possessing marijuana with an intent to distribute. Biden is also not pardoning non-citizens who were in the US without legal status at the time of their arrest.

The Department of Justice is working to devise a process for those covered by Biden's pardon to receive a certificate of pardon, which they can show to potential employers and others as needed.

Mōrena @jacindaardern. Even the most ardent opposition to cannabis legalisation through the referendum argued it shouldn’t be a criminal offence. #LetsDoThis. https://t.co/BV02SIwrcF — Chlöe Swarbrick (@_chloeswarbrick) October 6, 2022

"The Justice Department will expeditiously administer the President's proclamation, which pardons individuals who engaged in simple possession of marijuana, restoring political, civil, and other rights to those convicted of that offense," the department said in a statement. "In coming days, the Office of the Pardon Attorney will begin implementing a process to provide impacted individuals with certificates of pardon."

Biden is also directing the secretary of Health and Human Services and the US attorney general to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Rescheduling the drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession.

President Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. (Source: Associated Press)

But Biden said he believes that as the federal government and many states ease marijuana laws, they should maintain limitations on trafficking, marketing and underage sales.

The move by Biden puts the federal government on par with other big cities like New York that have been moving toward decriminalising low-level marijuana arrests for years. But there's a big divide in the nation as some police departments still believe the drug leads to more serious crime and ignoring low-level offences emboldens criminals.

Advocacy groups praised Biden's announcement, with Kassandra Frederique, the executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, saying the organisation was "thrilled".

"This is incredibly long overdue," said Frederique. "There is no reason that people should be saddled with a criminal record — preventing them from obtaining employment, housing, and countless other opportunities — for something that is already legal in 19 states and DC and decriminalized in 31 states."