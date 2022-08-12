Daily weed use makes you 17x more likely to be dependent

Using cannabis every day makes you 17 times more likely to be dependent, according to an international study.

Cannabis file image. (Source: istock.com)

By Katalina Chung of Re: News

The research, published in July, analysed six studies mostly from New Zealand and Australia and found that any level of cannabis use - even low levels - can be associated with a risk of cannabis use disorder (CUD).

But this link was especially strong with very frequent use.

ADVERTISEMENT

CUD is defined by specific criteria, including continuing to use cannabis despite significant impairment in one’s functioning and withdrawal symptoms when someone stops (or really slows down) their use.

Cannabis is New Zealand’s most commonly used illicit drug, according to the NZ Drug Foundation.

A health survey conducted by the Ministry of Health in 2012 and 2013 found that 34% of cannabis users in New Zealand reported using the drug at least weekly over the course of a year.

The researchers said their findings should inform public health-oriented prevention and education messaging on cannabis use.

First published on renews.co.nz. Re: makes videos, articles and podcasts that cover the important issues that matter to young New Zealanders. You can see more stories on their website.