Snowfall in North and South islands as icy conditions continue

Residents in parts of both the North and South islands have woken to snow and ice this morning with disruptions to transport as a result.

"No surprise if you are struggling to shed the blanket this morning," MetService tweeted.

In the south snow has fallen in Dunedin, in parts of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula. In the north snow has fallen in Masterton, Taranaki and the Central Plateau.

Dunedin Airport is experiencing delays, with planes on the tarmac but conditions too icy to take off. The road leading into the airport is not closed, but some passengers are avoiding it due to safety concerns, the airport said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dunedin residents have been advised to stay off the roads, if possible.

MetService said there was frost in many places, with a record set in Wānaka.

"The temperature at Wanaka Airport dropped to -3°C last night, recording its coldest October minimum since records began in 1992."

Heavy snow warnings are in place for Banks Peninsula, Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha, Dunedin, Central Otago south of Alexandra, the Southern Lakes District south of Queenstown, and Fiordland from Te Anau southwards until 1pm today.

Aurora Energy customers in a number of places across the South are experiencing power cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Customers in the Wanaka, Lindis Crossing, Queensberry, Cardrona, Camphill and Lake Hawea areas are currently without power," the provider said. "At this stage we're unable to give a time when power will be restored but we'll keep you updated as information becomes available."

In the North, the Desert Road was earlier closed but has now reopened.

Wairarapa including the Tararua Range south of Mount Bruce, and the eastern hills of Wellington are under a heavy snow watch until 1pm today, with the caution that "amounts could approach warning criteria above about 200 metres".

There are cancellations on the Wairarapa train line, Metlink said.

Mōrena, no surprise if you are struggling to shed the blanket this morning. Here's a look at the 6am temperatures across the country.



Low's last night reached -3C at Wanaka. pic.twitter.com/cRa3yN8v0k — MetService (@MetService) October 5, 2022

Road snowfall warnings are in place for:

ADVERTISEMENT

Desert Road (SH1) until noon today.

Remutaka Hill Road (SH2) until 3am tomorrow.

Crown Range Road until 6pm tonight.

Milford Road (SH94) until 6pm tonight.

Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) until 6pm tonight.

Waka Kotahi NZTA also report some road closures due to heavy snow.

The last time it snowed in Christchurch in October was in 1969.