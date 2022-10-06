Smith gambles on new combinations for Black Ferns' World Cup opener

Black Ferns director of rugby Wayne Smith has rolled the dice on a new midfield combination for his team’s first World Cup match on Saturday against Australia.

Kendra Cocksedge and Ruby Tui (left). (Source: Photosport)

Amy du Plessis, usually a centre, starts at second-five for the first time and links with Stacey Fluhler in the midfield.

Loose forwards Charmaine McMenamin and Liana Mikaele-Tu’u swap positions from the recent Test against Japan, playing blindside flanker and No.8 respectively.

“We have a lot of players that have the ability to fill starting positions, so we need to give opportunities and see who takes them,” Smith said.

“We’ve wanted to look at Amy at second-five for a while and Stacey comes into centre where she is world class.

“Liana and Charmaine are an exciting combo, Liana is an explosive athlete who is really good in the lineout so wanted to see her at eight,” said Smith.

On what to expect from his side this weekend, Smith said the Black Ferns will be focusing their energy on what they can control in front of what will be a big crowd on the opening day of the first women's World Cup in the Southern Hemisphere.

In 22 Tests, Australia have never beaten the Black Ferns, the defending World Cup champions.

“I’ve talked a lot about wanting to reflect the DNA of our country; we always play attacking rugby,” Smith said. “That’s what I want us to show on the field and if we do, it’ll be exciting.

“This weekend is a real opportunity for us, with a big crowd there, to show what we can do.”

A record-breaking crowd of more than 30,000 is expected at Eden Park for what is a triple-header which starts at 2.15pm with South Africa playing France and continues at 4.45pm with Fiji playing tournament favourites England.

“We don’t want the pressure of the crowd to change anything for our team,” Smith said. “We have to be free, play with joy, go out there and love what we are doing.”

Saturday will be the third time the Black Ferns have played Australia at a Rugby World Cup, with previous encounters in 2002 (a 36-3 win) and 2010 (a 32-5 win). The teams have met three times in 2022, with matches already in Tauranga, Christchurch and Adelaide.

Alana Bremner, Tanya Kalounivale, Ayesha Leti-I’iga and Kennedy Simon are unavailable due to injury.

Seventeen Black Ferns will be making their Rugby World Cup debut.

Black Ferns team to play Australia in their World Cup pool game at Eden Park on Saturday, kick-off 7.15pm is:

1. Phillipa Love

2. Luka Connor

3. Amy Rule

4. Joanah Ngan-Woo

5. Chelsea Bremner

6. Charmaine McMenamin

7. Sarah Hirini

8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u

9. Kendra Cocksedge

10. Ruahei Demant - captain

11. Portia Woodman

12. Amy du Plessis

13. Stacey Fluhler

14. Ruby Tui

15. Renee Holmes

Reserves:

16. Georgia Ponsonby

17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu

18. Santo Taumata

19. Maiakawanakaulani Roos

20. Kendra Reynolds

21. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu

22. Hazel Tubic

23. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i Sylvia Brunt