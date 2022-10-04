'Phenomenal' teen Black Fern Brunt picked to star at World Cup

Black Ferns midfielder Sylvia Brunt, an 18-year-old who was at school last year, is on the brink of being one of the stars of the World Cup, according to her teammates.

Black Ferns midfielder Sylvia Brunt makes a break against the Wallaroos in Adelaide in August. (Source: Photosport)

Brunt made her Test debut against Canada in the Pacific Four tournament won by the Black Ferns in June after being called into the squad as injury cover.

Coaches Wayne Smith and company invited Brunt to a camp on the advice of her Ponsonby teammates in the Black Ferns – Brunt initially didn’t make the Storm team for Super Rugby Aupiki – and has continued to impress despite her tender years.

“She was a player we heard about so we got her into a camp,” said assistant coach Wesley Clarke. "She’s been phenomenal and she’s going to have a massive future as a Black Fern.

“She’s very intelligent and she picks things up very quickly when you coach her. But on top of that she’s also very natural and she does things that are difficult to coach in some people. She’s brave, physical, and always has a big smile on her face. She’s a pleasure to have around.”

Asked whether Brunt would feel any pressure of expectation in front of a potential crowd of more than 35,000 for the Black Ferns’ opening match against Australia at Eden Park on Saturday, assistant coach Whitney Hansen said: “I don’t know if she ever feels any pressure – she’s just out there doing her job and having an awesome time.”

Brunt, who attended Mount Albert Grammar School and was the captain of the school’s first girls’ first XV, was inspired to reach for the stars by such past pupils as Portia Woodman, a current Black Fern and former netball international who played netball at school, and former All Blacks such as Sonny Bill Williams and Bryan Williams.

She trained with the Ponsonby premier women’s team from the age of 13, and, according to Black Ferns and Ponsonby teammate Charmaine McMenamin, she more than held her own.

Brunt's sporting ability and explosive power was honed by athletics – she represented the Roskill South club and specialised in shotput and discus - and has continued to develop in her first year of international rugby.

Inside back Hazel Tubic said: “She’s going to be an awesome talent - even now she’s all guns blazing. We say we’re going to do a walk-through session and the next thing, ‘boom’, she’s coming through.

“She’s got a lot of energy and she’s a quick learner.

“Even in this World Cup she could be a shining light for us.”

Brunt, tackled during the Black Ferns' win in Adelaide, has been described as being a quick learner and possessing plenty of energy. (Source: Photosport)

Brunt, speaking to the media ahead of the opening weekend of the first women’s World Cup to be held in the Southern Hemisphere, said: "Looking back 12 months, I never imagined myself being here.”

It prompted a quip from McMenamin, who said: “That’s funny because when she started we always knew she was going to go far.”

“Something that stands out is our team culture,” Brunt said. “Everyone made sure I was comfortable as I’m the youngest. It was pretty surreal for me - I tend to step back and stay a bit quiet, but they told me to not hide in my shell, to express myself and just get involved.”

McMenamin said: “The big thing in here is to just be brave and courageous. You’ve got your super power on the field so just do it and everything will flow from there.

“To see the talent coming through is like ‘oh my gosh’. Seeing them in five years’ time is going to be unreal.”