Long wait nearly over: 12 nations welcomed in warm RWC ceremony

The 12 teams competing in the women’s Rugby World Cup, which kicks off at Eden Park on Saturday, have been officially welcomed in Auckland today in a ceremony celebrating the cultural richness of New Zealand and the wider Pasifika region along with the empowerment of women.

The 12 women's Rugby World Cup captains, including Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon, pose for a tournament-opening picture. (Source: Photosport)

In what was a warm and supportive atmosphere - very different to traditional welcomes for men's World Cups - Fiji, the nation likely to become the second favourites behind the Black Ferns for many New Zealand fans, quickly made their mark.

It’s their first World Cup in what is the first global women’s rugby tournament to be held in the Southern Hemisphere and they made their presence and enjoyment known, to popular acclaim, during the ceremony held at Sky City.

“We’re just grateful to be here,” Fiji skipper Sereima Leweniqila said. “It has been a journey and a lot of the girls have been through some tough times just to stand here on this stage.”

This opportunity, according to World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin’s official welcome, should become more accessible for Fijian women and indeed rugby women throughout the world.

In his speech, Gilpin stated that World Rugby’s mission was to give equal rugby opportunities to boys and girls with “targeted investment in the women’s game”.

However, for many people the jury will be out on that until men’s and women’s World Cups are treated equally, at the very least.

Eleven years after New Zealand hosted the men’s World Cup throughout the country’s main centres (apart from earthquake-stricken Christchurch), the women’s World Cup will be held in only Auckland and Whangarei to cut down on costs for World Rugby.

Indeed, New Zealand Rugby beat out hosting rivals Australia on what was effectively an austerity ticket which made Gilpin's opening comments all the more interesting.

“I want to thank you for your dedication, patience and passion,” Gilpin said after a delay to the tournament of one year due to Covid.

Black Ferns flanker Sarah Hirini scores a try during her team's 95-12 World Cup warm-up win over Japan at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

“And in return, I want to make a pledge to you, our mission is a sport where every girl and boy has equal opportunity. Where targeted investment in the women’s game drives transformational change. Where we have strong and sustainable global competitions, growth and retention plans at every level.

“We must learn from the lessons of the past to shape an exciting tomorrow – a future where women and girls are at the heart of a growing, thriving and attractive sport for all.

“These are not simply words. This is a genuine statement of intent within our strategy to accelerate the development of the women’s game – the single biggest opportunity to inspire rugby growth. And we want to hear from you, the world’s top players to shape your future and the future of those who will follow you, together.”

We’ll see.

In the meantime, few are looking forward to it kicking off more than the Black Ferns, the defending champions and a side high on morale and momentum under new head coach Wayne Smith.

A crowd of more than 30,000 are expected to watch them play Australia in their first game on Saturday night.

“It’s a huge honour for us as New Zealanders and people of Aotearoa to host the Rugby World Cup,” co-captain Ruahei Demant said.

“Those players who have played in tournaments like this in your own countries will know how special this is.

"Thinking back to 2011 when we hosted the men’s World Cup and how that inspired the nation, we hope that this World Cup will also do the same for many New Zealanders."

To laughter from many of the assembled players (it was that sort of crowd), Demant added: "We hope that our country will get out and support the teams but especially our team.”