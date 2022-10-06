Photos: Snow blankets parts of NZ on freezing cold morning

Snow is falling across the country as the cold snap continues in Aotearoa.

A paramedic puts chains on an ambulance in Dunedin. (Source: John Fraser)

In Otago heavy snow has fallen in Queenstown and Lawrence.

Still in the south, but closer to sea level, snow has fallen in Dunedin as well as parts of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

Snow in Dunedin this morning. (Source: Nicole Looney)

In the North Island snow has fallen in Masterton.

A number of heavy snow warnings, heavy snow watches, and road closures are in place around the country.

"Snow showers continue to affect Southland, Otago and Banks Peninsula this morning," MetService tweeted at 7.40am. "Also, into eastern Wellington, Wairarapa and the central NI."