'Extremely dangerous' man wanted over shooting arrested

A man police previously labelled as "extremely dangerous" has been arrested today after a month on the run following a Christchurch shooting.

Hendrix Rawiri Jury. (Source: Supplied)

Hendrix Rawiri Jury, 27, was arrested without incident in Hastings earlier today.

He is due to appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow facing a number of charges.

It comes after he was wanted by police over a shooting at a Hereford, Christchurch property on Tuesday, August 30.

The victim in the shooting was hospitalised then returned home to recover.

