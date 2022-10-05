Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers - report

Source: 1News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers amid months of marital turmoil.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady arrive at The 2019 Met Gala.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady arrive at The 2019 Met Gala. (Source: Getty)

Multiple sources told gossip site Page Six that the NFL star and Brazilian model had both retained divorce lawyers, indicating a potential end to the high-profile marriage.

It comes after reports the couple had been in an explosive fight about Brady's decision to retire from, then return to football earlier this year, with sources saying they had been living separately for months.

A source close to the couple told Page Six: "I don’t think there will be any coming back now.

"They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

The high-profile couple's assets include a US$26 million property portfolio.

Brady and Bündchen did not respond to requests for comment.

