Sir Dave Dobbyn reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

Kiwi music legend Sir Dave Dobbyn has revealed he has Parkinson's Disease.

Dave Dobbyn in 2021 (Source: Getty)

Sir Dave, 65, revealed the news on social media today.

"I have felt a little shaky for a while now and in July I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease," he wrote.

"I’ve found it gives me a wider appreciation of life. Of late I have a tremor in my right hand which gives my guitar playing a new kind of twang. I have to do what I love, so it’s business as usual and on with the show, singing all the way."

He is heading for Australia shortly to play on a Queensland bill with UK reggae greats UB40.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects around 1 in 500 people, and is more common in older people.