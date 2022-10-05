Former MP Jami-Lee Ross not guilty in donations case

Former MP Jami-Lee Ross has been found not guilty in his lengthy trial into big dollar donations to the National Party.

Jami-Lee Ross outside court on Wednesday, October 5. (Source: 1News)

Ross and six others went on trial in late July on charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Some of those others have been found guilty this morning at the High Court in Auckland.

Colin Zheng was found guilty of charges relating to both National Party donations in 2017 and 2018.

His brother Joe Zheng was found guilty on a charge relating to the second donation to the party in 2018, along with Yikun Zhang.

Joe Zheng is also guilty on a charge of obstructing the investigation.

The case involved donations to both major political parties, two of $100,000 to National and one of almost $35,000 to Labour.

Prosecutors said the donations were shams and done to avoid them having to be declared.

Ross was only charged over the donations to National.

The charges he's now been acquitted of came after he himself laid a police complaint in 2018 in the thick of a spectacular falling out with then party leader Simon Bridges.

High Court at Auckland (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

There was a series of political grenades involving text messages, allegations, press conferences and secret recordings.

Prosecutors said the donations were done with the help of a National insider and a Labour insider.

They said Ross was the insider for National.

All defendants denied the charges against them.

The reasons for the verdicts are to follow today's hearing.

Nobody was found guilty over the donation to Labour.

Part of Ross' defence was his lawyers calling witnesses to outline how he had a significant mood disorder at the time of his feuding with National's then-leader.

"He was really quite open with me that he was fixated on basically a degree of revenge, or basically burning the place down," psychiatrist Dr Ian Goodwin said in the trial.

"Impulsive, irrational conduct is a feature of the illness."

Speaking outside court after the hearing today Ross said: "It’s been a long four years getting to this point, and I am very relieved that the judges listened to all the evidence and came to the right decision about me that I am not guilty."