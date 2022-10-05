Auckland Michael Hill store hit in overnight ram-raid

Source: 1News

A Michael Hill jewellery store in Auckland's Takapuna has been hit by thieves for the third time this year.

The store, on Hurstmere Rd, has been left damaged with glass strewn across the shop after being ram-raided overnight.

Police said a vehicle was used to gain entry to the store at around 2am before offenders fled in the scene.

An eyewitness told 1News the getaway car was found near by.

A security car could also be seen blocking the store entrance this morning.

Read More

Police said inquiries are ongoing and they're working to establish what the offenders have stolen.

This isn't the first time Michael Hill Takapuna has been burgled. On June 17 two people armed with metal bars robbed the store.

In August, the store was hit again, with five people breaking in and stealing a "number" of items.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Young woman missing from Auckland found 'safe'

2

Reserve Bank expected to raise official cash rate again today

3

Pams frozen berries recalled after 7 hospitalised with Hep A

4

Auckland Michael Hill store hit in overnight ram-raid

5

Childcare centre closed following review into boy's murder

Latest Stories

Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $77B to buy Twitter

One dead in crash on SH1 at Cambridge

At least 10 mountaineers dead after avalanche in Himalayas

Young woman missing from Auckland found 'safe'

Auckland Michael Hill store hit in overnight ram-raid

Related Stories

Young woman missing from Auckland found 'safe'

Man sought over attempted kidnapping of female jogger

Childcare centre closed following review into boy's murder

Exclusive: Human Rights Commission blasts Corrections over face-to-face visits