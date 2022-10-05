Auckland Michael Hill store hit in overnight ram-raid

A Michael Hill jewellery store in Auckland's Takapuna has been hit by thieves for the third time this year.

The store, on Hurstmere Rd, has been left damaged with glass strewn across the shop after being ram-raided overnight.

Police said a vehicle was used to gain entry to the store at around 2am before offenders fled in the scene.

An eyewitness told 1News the getaway car was found near by.

A security car could also be seen blocking the store entrance this morning.

Police said inquiries are ongoing and they're working to establish what the offenders have stolen.

This isn't the first time Michael Hill Takapuna has been burgled. On June 17 two people armed with metal bars robbed the store.

In August, the store was hit again, with five people breaking in and stealing a "number" of items.