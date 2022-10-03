Police release CCTV images in search for Auckland woman

Source: 1News

Police have released new CCTV images in the search for missing Auckland woman Aimee-Jane Smith.

Aimee-Jane Smith on CCTV in Meadowbank Auckland on Sept. 30.

Aimee-Jane Smith on CCTV in Meadowbank Auckland on Sept. 30. (Source: Supplied)

The 21-year-old was reported missing from St Heliers in the early hours of last Friday morning, September 30 and family have not seen or heard from her since.

Police say the new images were taken in the Meadowbank area, on the day she went missing.

"She is wearing white shoes, a light blue or grey coloured jumper and dark coloured shorts.

"Her family, friends and police have serious concerns for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, so we are asking anyone who has seen her to contact police immediately."

It's the second time Aimee has gone missing in the space of a week. She was initially reported missing from St Lukes Mall last Wednesday around 4.30pm.

Aimee-Jane Smith, 21.

Aimee-Jane Smith, 21. (Source: 1News)

Her car was left in the carpark containing personal items. She was found the next day.

New ZealandAuckland

