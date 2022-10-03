Police continue appeal for help finding missing Auckland woman

Police "urge anyone with information" on missing Auckland woman Aimee-Jane Smith's whereabouts to get in contact.

Aimee-Jane Smith, 21. (Source: 1News)

The 21-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Friday in St Heliers.

Her family have not heard from her since, and police said yesterday they had made "extensive inquiries to locate" her.

They have continued to appeal to the public for help this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We urge anyone with any information to call Police on 111," a police spokesperson said. "Information can also be provided by calling police on 105 referencing file 220930/4710.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have already contacted police with information."

It's the second time Aimee has gone missing in the space of a week. She was initially reported missing from St Lukes Mall last Wednesday around 4.30pm.

Her car was left in the carpark containing personal items. She was found the next day.

Yesterday, police said "her family, friends, and police have serious concerns for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe".