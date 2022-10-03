Hammer-wielding robbers target Christchurch jewellers

Hammer-wielding robbers have targeted a Christchurch jewellers in the latest brazen daylight robbery.
Police say three people entered the store on Papanui Road, Merivale just before midday today and stole a number of items.
"Police are in the early stages of an investigation into the incident, including conducting a scene examination," police said in a statement.
CCTV images of the alleged offenders were released by police.
It comes after a Michael Hill jewellery store was targeted by armed thieves in a smash-and-grab at an Auckland mall on Friday evening.
Police say they were called to the scene after "a number of people were seen going into a store with weapons" at Westfield Albany, on the North Shore, just before 7pm.
One witness told 1News customers were seen "running around" following the incident.