Covid-19: 33 deaths, 9975 cases reported in last week

There have been 9975 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand last week, the Ministry of Health has announced, as the rate of new cases remains stable.

Covid-19 strains (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The numbers cover the week from Monday, September 26, to Sunday, October 2.

As of midnight yesterday, there are 111 people in hospital with the virus, down 55 from the previous week. Meanwhile, seven people were in an ICU ward, one fewer than last Sunday.

Health officials also reported 33 new deaths of people with Covid-19. Of the people whose deaths are being reported today, two were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Of these people, 22 were men and 11 were women.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2038 - an increase of eight as compared to last week.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1422. The seven-day rolling average of uploaded rapid antigen test results (RATs) is 4141, as compared to 4829 last week.