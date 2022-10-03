Auckland Lotto syndicate's 'wave of excitement' after $23m win

An Auckland Lotto syndicate who won a recent $23.3 million Lotto Powerball jackpot will share the prize between 24 people.

The winning ticket was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus in Auckland. (Source: Breakfast)

Members of the lucky group live on the North Shore all the way up to the Northland border.

They range in ages, meaning the money will be used for different means.

"This win is going to help people buy first homes, right the way to helping people retire that little bit earlier," the syndicate organiser said today.

"So many people are going to benefit from it and we’re just so grateful that we've won."

Members of the syndicate each contribute $2 per draw when the jackpot reaches over $10 million according to their organiser.

Last Wednesday's draw was only the fifth time they had bought a ticket.

The organiser spoke about learning of the big win.

"I checked the ticket on the Lotto NZ App and couldn't believe it when 'major prize' popped up! I was so excited and overwhelmed and I wanted to let everyone know as soon as possible.

"So I set to messaging everyone in the syndicate – and lots of them replied straight away, but there were a few who didn't respond so I thought they must've had an early night.

"But that was it … my phone was going off all night."

The elation lasted well into the next day.

"There was a whole other wave of excitement the next morning when the rest of the group saw my message."

Eight of this year's 15 Powerball wins have been in Auckland.