Man arrested after fatal West Auckland crash

A man has been arrested after a West Auckland crash that left one person dead.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the incident on The Concourse in Auckland's Henderson at 8pm on Friday.

In a statement, Waitematā Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Williams said the man who died at the scene had allegedly been struck by a vehicle.

"Following an investigation, last night a 42-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury or death following a crash," Williams said.

The man is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on October 6.

