Video shows truck on fire on Wellington's Transmission Gully

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from a truck fire on Wellington's Transmission Gully this morning as emergency services responded.

Photos from the scene show that the blaze has been put out.

Police said that emergency services were alerted to the fire shortly before 8.30am this morning.

The truck fire on Transmission Gully has been extinguished. (Source: Peter Isaacs)

There are no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.

There is traffic management in place in the area.

Waka Kotahi tweeted at 9.15am that the road is now open to northbound traffic but southbound road users are advised to detour via State Highway 59, as Transmission Gully is closed in that direction.