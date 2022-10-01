Ōpōtiki wastewater system 'inundated', residents told to not flush toilets

Wilson Longhurst
By Wilson Longhurst, 1News Producer
Source: 1News

Some Ōpōtiki residents have been told to avoid flushing their toilets as the region is drenched by rain.

A person holds an umbrella in the rain (file picture).

A person holds an umbrella in the rain (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The Bay of Plenty town is one of many under an orange heavy rain warning today.

Ōpōtiki District Council said people need to "avoid unnecessary discharge of wastewater" as the system struggles with the deluge.

"Our wastewater pump stations have become inundated with stormwater and this is having an effect on some household bathrooms and toilets," a statement read.

"Portaloos will be available at the Rawinia Rangi Reserve (the old Rose Garden playground) for those that are having issues with their wastewater."

Read More

The region's roads are also suffering, with State Highway 35 closed between Ōpōtiki and Te Araroa until further notice due to "multiple slips".

"Our crews have encountered multiple slips and continue clearing them. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours," a Tweet from Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato Bay of Plenty read.

Drivers are told to avoid the area and consider using the lengthy alternative via State Highway 2 through the Waioeka Gorge.

The Ōpōtiki District Council said crews are working hard to make urgent fixes but advised motorists to be patient.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

Ardern makes surprise appearance as model at World of Wearable Art

2

New Zealander in Bali could face the death penalty - report

3

OIA shows Amazon and Prime Minister were in direct talks

4

Gemma and Richie McCaw expecting third child together

5

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

Latest Stories

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward sea

St John launch 'Shocktober' heart attack intervention trainings

After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships

Ardern makes surprise appearance as model at World of Wearable Art

Watch: Michael Hill Albany thieves flee scene of daylight robbery

Related Stories

Members of Whakatōhea to vote on $100m settlement with Crown

Family release photo of woman killed in Rotorua car-to-car shooting

Jayden Meyer's home detention sentence appealed by Crown Law