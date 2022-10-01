Rainy weather across North Island as school holidays begin

Most of the North Island will be in for a rainy start to the school holidays with heavy rain expected in several regions.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Rain watches or warnings are in place for northern and eastern parts of the island in Auckland, Northland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, MetService said.

"An area of low pressure to the northwest of New Zealand directs a moist northeasterly flow onto the North Island, which brings rain to many regions.

"This low is expected to move slowly southeastwards onto the North Island on Sunday," the forecaster said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA also reports that State Highway 35 is closed between Opotiki and Te Araroa due to a slip reported early on Saturday morning. Motorists have been advised to detour via State Highway 2 as an alternative.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke. Between 40mm to 60mm is expected in the region, until 8pm Saturday, peaking at 10mm to 15mm an hour.

A wet looking start to the weekend across the North Island.



It's a drier and brighter start in the south but a chilly one. Temperatures last night got down to -5C at Manapouri.



Here's the latest radar image https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 pic.twitter.com/DBCTZSp4Ok — MetService (@MetService) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, up to 70mm of rain is expected around the ranges east of Whakatane, on top of what has already fallen, with lesser amounts for the Bay of Plenty, east of Te Puke, and Gisborne, north of Ruatoria.

"Another period of heavy rain may affect the area from later this evening into the early hours of Sunday morning, and this warning may be extended."

And a heavy rain watch is in place for Auckland and Northland until 4pm on Saturday, with MetService warning that "rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria".

A wet weekend in store for most of the North Island due to a low pressure system approaching from the Tasman Sea. Meanwhile, high pressure should bring dry weather to most of the South Island.



Check the forecast at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^SG pic.twitter.com/OA6hGbdNww — MetService (@MetService) September 29, 2022

"People are advised to stay up to date with forecasts in case any of these watches are upgraded to warnings or further areas are added," MetService said.