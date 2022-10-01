Gemma and Richie McCaw expecting third child together

Gemma and Richie McCaw have announced they're expecting their third child together next year.

In a post on Instagram on Friday night, Gemma wrote: "Baby number 3 due in 2023 and we couldn't be happier.

"Or more nauseous," she added in brackets.

Richie wrote on his Instagram that he is "excited to announce we are expecting baby number 3 next year".

Congratulations poured in for the couple, including from fellow All Blacks icon Dan Carter, who wrote "congrats guys".

Israel Dagg commented light-heartedly on Gemma's post: "Well done gem can we still golf Wednesdays", and "amazing news".

The couple have two daughters together, Charlotte and Grace.