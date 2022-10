Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash south of Rangitata this afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

The crash happened around 3:30pm at the intersection of SH1 and Looker Road, police said.

Two people died at the scene.

A third person has been flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

The road is closed while the serious crash unit investigates. Diversions are in place at Farm Road and SH1 and at McClelland and Edgar roads.