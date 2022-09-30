Two Christchurch businesses hit in early morning ram-raids

Two businesses were hit in ram-raids in Christchurch this morning, one in Yaldhurst and the other in Merivale.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said the first ram-raid happened at a store on Pound Rd in Yaldhurst just before 1am this morning.

They say those involved left the scene before officers arrived and they’ve not yet been found.

A scene guard is in place and inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.

The second ram-raid happened at a store on Papanui Rd, Merivale at 5.15am and one person was arrested at the scene.

A 33-year-old is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on October 6 on charges of burglary and possession of cannabis.

Police say they're not seeking anyone else over this incident.