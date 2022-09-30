Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Trevor Noah is stepping down as host of the Daily Show after seven years in the job.

Trevor Noah. (Source: Comedy Central)

The comedian took over the popular Comedy Central satirical news show from Jon Stewart.

He posted a video statement to Twitter this afternoon announcing his departure.

"It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected," Noah said.

"I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realise that after the seven years, my time is up."

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

The South African comedian hinted he might now focus on his stand-up career.

"I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realised there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows."

Noah hasn't announced when his final show will be.

"Don’t worry, I'm not disappearing. If I owe you money, I’ll still pay you."