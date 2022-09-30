Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Trevor Noah is stepping down as host of the Daily Show after seven years in the job.

The comedian took over the popular Comedy Central satirical news show from Jon Stewart.

He posted a video statement to Twitter this afternoon announcing his departure.

"It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected," Noah said.

"I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realise that after the seven years, my time is up."

The South African comedian hinted he might now focus on his stand-up career.

"I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realised there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows."

Noah hasn't announced when his final show will be.

"Don’t worry, I'm not disappearing. If I owe you money, I’ll still pay you."

