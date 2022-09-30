Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

An Auckland meth lab has been shut down and gang members arrested as part of police's ongoing Operation Cobalt.

Guns and ammo and a Rebels jacket seized as part of Operation Cobalt.

Guns and ammo and a Rebels jacket seized as part of Operation Cobalt. (Source: Supplied)

Police have arrested five people across Auckland after recent search warrants at different locations.

"Police recovered eight firearms, ammunition, a stolen vehicle, around four grams of methamphetamine, just under $10,000 cash and a fully functioning methamphetamine laboratory with evidence of previous manufacture," police said in a statement today.

It also outlines the charges laid against those arrested.

"A 46-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, and appeared in the Waitakere District Court.

"A 44-year-old male, who is a patched Head Hunters member, was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition and has appeared in the Auckland District Court."

A 40-year-old male, 39-year-old female and 50-year-old male have all been charged with a number of offences, including manufacturing methamphetamine, and seven charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

"The 40-year-old male was additionally charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

"He is a patched member of the Rebels MC, while the female is a Rebels associate.

"All three are due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today," police said.

The final alleged offender is a 35-year-old man who is a Mongrel Mob member.

"He was charged with burglary in relation to commercial burglary in June of this year."

Police say further charges may be laid.

