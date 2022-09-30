Champion cyclist Dawkins trades in pedal for powerlifting metal

When Eddie Dawkins retired from cycling, he never anticipated nor thought he'd don the silver fern again.

Two years later, he's been selected to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships to be held in Auckland in just eight weeks' time.

"It's going to be awesome," said Dawkins.

"It's gonna feel like I went to Junior Worlds for the first time again.. 2007, in Mexico, I was a nervous little kid, first time in the black suit, absolutely fizzing and I feel like this will be the same."

Eddie stumbled upon Bodycore Gym in Christchurch two years ago when he was looking for an outfit to show some sports students proper squatting techniques.

"That's all she wrote," said Dawkins.

From then on out, he joined forces with his now coach, Kris Lord. The pair train together four times a week, for two-hour sessions.

"His mindset is second to none, he's done all the competitive stuff at the highest level, he has no fear and the fact he wants to come to the gym everyday and max out everyday is a lot," said Lord.

Powerlifting is a sport where you get three attempts at three lifts - maximum weight.

Dawkins' favoured lift is the deadlift - in the session 1News was at he lifted 287.5kg but has done 307.5kg previously.

Gym owners, Debbie and Muzz, say members are benefiting from having someone of Eddie's experience and background.

"When he first started coming no one knew who he was so he could just be himself, but now they know the kinda character they're training with - an Olympian and Commonwealth medallist - it's a real highlight," said Muzz.

Dawkins, now 34, feels like life has gone full circle.

"Lifting weights was what got me into cycling," he said.

"So when the cycling part of my life ended, the weights were there and they will always be there."

The Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships are in Auckland from November 8 - December 4.