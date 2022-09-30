Ashley Bloomfield gifts his Fiji holiday to a good cause

Former Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has delighted an unsuspecting Women's Refuge staffer by gifting her a free flights and accommodation package holiday to Fiji that had originally been offered to him.

After resigning from his position two months ago, Tourism Fiji offered Bloomfield a free five-night stay on the island, to reward him for his hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bloomfield said he "wasn't really in a position to accept", but asked if the holiday could be re-gifted to someone else who equally epitomised hard work and determination during the pandemic.

That someone was unsuspecting staffer from Women's Refuge, Trish, nominated by her colleagues to receive the gift.

"[This is] for all your amazing mahi and in particular through the pandemic and I really hope you have an awesome time and enjoy that break," Bloomfield told Trish upon gifting her the holiday.

Watch the moment Bloomfield went to meet Trish and surprise her with the news in the Seven Sharp video above.