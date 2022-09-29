Summer heat expected to hit NZ earlier than usual

New Zealand is in for a hot and humid few months, with temperatures expected to soar from November, according to NIWA.

Jandals at a beach. (Source: istock.com)

The North Island and north and west of the South Island is expected to take the brunt of the warmer weather, including overnight.

"Temperatures are very likely to be warmer than average in the North Island and north and west of the South Island, and most likely to be warmer than average in the east of the South Island," NIWA said today in its seasonal climate outlook.

"October may have variable temperatures before a more marked rise in November and December, along with an increase in humidity."

It comes as moderate La Niña conditions continued during September and a marine heatwave strengthened the country's coastal waters.

Temperatures are very likely be above average across most of the North Island over the late spring and early summer months. It will also see unseasonable warmth and humidity at times due to the more northeasterly winds and marine heatwave conditions.

Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and the Wairarapa haven't been spared by the hotter weather, with temperatures also very likely to soar. More northeasterly winds could see higher humidity, more cloud cover and warmer overnight temperatures.

Further south, in Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough and Buller, temperatures are also expected to be above average. Fewer westerly winds may lead to dry spells, particularly in western parts of the country.

The West Coast, alps and foothills, inland Otago and Southland are also very likely to be above average, with more northeasterly winds and marine heatwave conditions expected to lead to increased sunshine and warmer temperatures. Below average rainfall is also expected to result in extended dry spells.

Coastal Canterbury and east Otago are most likely to be above average, but fewer northwesterly winds may lead to fewer hot days. However, more frequent northeasterly winds may contribute to more cloud cover and warmer overnight temperatures.