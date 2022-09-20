NZ on track for one of its hottest summers ever - NIWA

According to research institute NIWA, New Zealand is in for another significant marine heatwave this summer.

In fact, its saying it could be one of the hottest yet.

While New Zealand has just endured a wet winter, the other side of the world faced sweltering heats.

Now it's Aotearoa's turn - according to NIWA, one of our biggest marine heatwaves could be on its way.

When the temperature of the ocean rises, so does the air, putting us on track for one of the hottest Kiwi summers.

Last spring, sea temperatures around the country rose 1.4 degrees above average, with some areas topping more than three degrees above average.

Summer at the beach (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Even this winter ocean temperatures have stayed comparatively balmy with surface temperatures still 1.3 degrees above average.

So is it all a climate change catastrophe or can we find a silver lining as the mercury rises?

NIWA Meteorologist Tristan Meyers told Seven Sharp it’s unusual to see such high surface temperatures at the moment.

“Currently we do have marine heatwave conditions right now across parts of New Zealand,” he said.

“What it means is there’s just more fuel for things. So here in Auckland today, we saw thunderstorms which can happen potentially more frequently – you get more moisture, more heat, more energy – that can lead to more unsettled conditions.”

He said there could be an increased risk of the ex-tropical cyclones from further north, coming down to New Zealand and packing more of a punch than normal.

Meyers said while unsettled weather may lie ahead there will be long, fine, sunny spells for Aotearoa.

He said the areas that are hot right now, will get “even hotter” – even hotter than last year’s temperatures.