Speed limits lowered for over 1600 Auckland roads

The speed limit will change on more than 1600 roads in Tāmaki Makaurau following approval by the Auckland Transport board on Thursday.

The changes are part of Auckland Transport's Safe Speeds Programme, which received more than 8000 submissions in public consultation last year.

About 980 roads surrounding more than 70 schools would be affected by the changes.

Speed limit changes will also occur around rural marae, high-risk rural roads, town centres including Takapuna, Devonport and Glen Innes and further residential roads in Manurewa.

These will come into effect in stages between December and March 2023.

Auckland Transport safety executive general manager Stacey van der Putten said the purpose of safe speed limits was to save lives and prevent serious injuries.

"In Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland, we have a shocking number of deaths and serious injuries from road trauma. It's just unacceptably high."

Evidence showed speed was a factor in more than 70% of injury crashes in New Zealand, van der Putten said.

"We need to do everything we can to create safe school neighbourhoods, so parents feel confident their children can walk, bike or scooter to school."

Statistics showed speed reductions were effective in reducing fatalities on roads.

In areas where speed limits were changed in June 2020, deaths were reduced by 30% in the following 24-month period.

Rural roads where speeds were changed at the same time had a 48% reduction in fatalities and a more than 25% reduction in serious injuries.

